China's cross-border trips during Golden Week holiday recover to 85% of pre-pandemic level

The average number of inbound and outbound passenger trips a day reached 1.477 million during the longer-than-normal break, as the Mid-Autumn festival coincided with the National Day holiday this year, which ended on Friday, the National Immigration Administration said.

That was equivalent to 85.1% of the number of average trips made in the same period in 2019, and nearly quadruple the 2022 average, the administration said. It had earlier said it expected an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the holiday.

The rebound in international travel by Chinese tourists will be a boon to many tourism-dependent businesses around the world. Before COVID-19, mainland Chinese tourists spent more than any other country's tourists when abroad, clocking up a combined $255 billion in 2019, with group tours estimated to account for roughly 60% of that.Spending on domestic trips during the holiday also beat the pre-pandemic level, with an average outlay of 911.6 yuan ($124. headtopics.com

This compared with 830.8 yuan per trip in 2019 when the holiday was seven days long, and 680.6 yuan last year. Travellers made 826 million trips within mainland China, up 71.3% from a year ago and 4.1% higher than in 2019, according to data released by the official Xinhua news agency.

(This story has been corrected to show that trips recovered to 85% of 2019 level, not beat that level, in the headline and paragraphs 1 and 3)A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 16 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said in a revised statement. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Make this small change to be happier today, says director of 85-year Harvard happiness studyIf there was just one little shift you made today for more happiness, here’s what the director of a decades-long Harvard happiness study suggests.

Coach Outlet ‘Clearance Clearout Sale’: The best deals on handbags up to 85% offOnline shopping for the best deals on the internet.

How The Oldest Of The Old Stay Cognitively Sharp, New Study RevealsFrom the super-agers 85+.

'The Golden Bachelor': Why Marina Disappeared After Getting a Week One RoseThe educator was absent from the second episode of the season, despite earning a rose from Gerry Turner.

Thousands of tourists visit Macau, Hong Kong during Golden Week holidaysHundreds of thousands of visitors have flocked to the Chinese-controlled regions of Macau and Hong Kong since Sept. 29, data shows as China wraps up its Golden Week holiday, although the figures amounted to just about 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Japanese News Media Did Not Report 20 Million Chinese Visitors During the Golden WeekJapanese news media reported a surge of Chinese visitors during China’s National Day holiday, but not that there would be 20 million Chinese travelers arriving in Japan.