China's Country Garden warns it could fail to pay offshore debt obligations

The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photosaid it might not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when due or within the relevant grace periods, as the country's largest private property developer grapples with debt restructuring.

The group is currently facing "significant" uncertainty regarding disposing of its assets and its cash position remains under pressure, Country Garden added. Country Garden shares rose 3% in early trading on Tuesday, having lost nearly 70% of their value since the start of the year.

The problems have deepened in the past two years as confidence in housing and capital markets dried up, further squeezing developers' liquidity. The developer faces another big test next week when its entire offshore debt could be deemed in default if it fails to pay a $15 million September coupon by Oct. 17.$10.96 billion of offshore bonds and 42.4 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) worth of loans not denominated in yuan. If it defaults, these debts will need to be restructured, and the company or its assets also risk liquidation by creditors. headtopics.com

Country Garden said it would make "its best effort to ensure the delivery of properties, which is the group's most critical corporate responsibility and is the key pillar to safeguard the property market.

