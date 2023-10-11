China's consumer spending isn't roaring back to pre-pandemic levels yet

from a year ago, according to state media reports of Ministry of Commerce data. The figures did not include Oct. 6, the final and eighth day of the Golden Week holiday., the multi-year trend in retail sales indicates less than 3% growth a year since the start of the pandemic, according to estimates from Christine Peng, head of Greater China consumer sector at UBS.

She also pointed to the impact of the property slump — since much of household wealth is in real estate — and a decline in government spending due to"Consumers have started to spend more money, but they still maintain a cautious attitude when it comes to how they are spending the money," Peng said.

China has sought in the last few years to build up Hainan as a duty-free shopping center. Prior to the pandemic, many Chinese had traveled to Europe and other countries to buy luxury goods. In the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese spending on luxury goods has already recovered to 2019 levels, the report said. But in continental Europe such spending is only about half of where it was prior to the pandemic, HSBC said. headtopics.com

Consumer spending has lagged China's overall economic growth since the pandemic started in early 2020. The country ended its stringent Covid-19 restrictions in late 2022, but the economy's initial recovery has slowed amid a real estate market decline and a drop in exports.

