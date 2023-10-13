The consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in September from a year earlier, data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, missing the forecast of a 0.2% gain in a Reuters poll. CPI rose 0.1% in August.The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.5% from a year earlier, the 12th straight month in negative territory though the pace of decline slowed from August.

Food prices dropped 3.2% from a year earlier, extending a decline by 1.5 percentage points from August and dragging down the CPI. Pork prices shrank 22%, a sharper decline than a 17.9% drop in August.its growth forecasts for China for this year and next, due to the country's property crisis and weak external demand.

Travel during the recent mid-Autumn and National Day holiday period edged up 4.1% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels, although this was short of official estimates.To revive investor confidence, China's "Big Four" state banks announced on Wednesday stake increases by their state parent, Central Huijin Investment Ltd. headtopics.com

China: Tesla Increased EV Exports, But Retail Sales Fell In September 2023New sales data from China reveals that September was a very unusual month for Tesla, which noted a sharp decrease in retail Model 3 sales.

