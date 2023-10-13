China’s consumer prices remain flat in September

China’s consumer price index for September was unchanged compared with the same period a year earlier, pulling back after August’s increase.

The consumer price index was flat on year, compared with a 0.1% rise in August, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.China’s producer price index for September fell 2.5% on year, compared with a 3.0% drop in August. The survey of economists had tipped PPI would fall 2.4% from a year earlier.

What to Watch in the CPI Report: A Mild Inflation Reading Could Keep Fed on HoldEconomists expect prices rose 3.6% in September from year earlier, cooler than August

China's trade slump likely eased further in September, adds to stabilisation signs: Reuters pollChina's trade slump likely eased further in September, adds to stabilisation signs: Reuters poll

China Auto Sales Rose in September on Promotions, Holiday TravelBy Jiahui Huang China's vehicle sales rose in September, helped by sales promotions and holiday buying. Retail sales of passenger cars in the world's biggest...

China: Tesla Increased EV Exports, But Retail Sales Fell In September 2023New sales data from China reveals that September was a very unusual month for Tesla, which noted a sharp decrease in retail Model 3 sales.

