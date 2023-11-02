China regulators probe liquidity stress that sent rates to record 50%

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's financial regulators are investigating a month-end liquidity crunch that saw short-term money rates surge to as much as 50%, asking some institutions to explain why they borrowed at extremely high rates, three sources said.

The overnight rate for pledged repo - a short-term financing business - hit a record high of 50% on Oct 31, as a month-end scramble for cash and a flood of government bond sales caused stress in money markets.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), a central bank affiliate that operates China's interbank market, has asked institutions that settled trades on Tuesday at the 50% rate to submit explanations, according two sources with direct knowledge.

"Anyone who borrowed money at very high rates need to explain to regulators the decision-making and bidding process," said another direct source.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: Include punctuation and upper and lower cases.

{username} Just Now Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items . This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items Author's response{commentContent} Reply 00 Report {username} Just NowAuthor's response Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items .

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC: A wildfire raging in Australia claims a life and razes more than 50 homesA wildfire in eastern Australia is suspected to have killed a man, destroyed more than 50 homes and razed 49,000 acres of farm and scrubland

Source: ABC | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: The MarketWatch 50 - Taylor SwiftThe MarketWatch 50 - Taylor Swift.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: The MarketWatch 50 - Lina Khan - MarketWatchThe MarketWatch 50 - Lina Khan.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: The MarketWatch 50 - Jensen HuangThe MarketWatch 50 - Jensen Huang.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: The MarketWatch 50 - Abdulaziz bin Salman Al SaudThe MarketWatch 50 - Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: From AI to diet pills — these are the 50 people influencing the market in 2023The MarketWatch 50 lists the traders, corporate chiefs, AI players, policymakers and analysts who are influencing market moves — and your pocketbook

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕