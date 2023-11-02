China prepares to cremate 'the people's' premier, lowers national flag amidst outpouring of grief

"In memory of comrade Li Keqiang, flags were flown at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in the capital," state media said. Messages for the late premier, who died last week, flooded social media platforms as Chinese citizens mourned his death. Many tributes said people would remember Li, while some shared yesteryear photos and videos of Li with his quotes.

On popular social media platform Weibo, which replaced its 'like' button with a chrysanthemum flower symbolising mourning on related posts, tens of thousands of people left comments bidding Li farewell on a Thursday post by China's national broadcaster.Undated photos of the memorial service on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the late leader's remains partially covered with a Chinese Communist Party flag, surrounded by flowers and plants.

Once viewed as a Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years, analysts and diplomats said, as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on economic policymaking. "Personally, I still feel a bit unreal (about his death) because I feel like he's a good premier and suddenly he's gone. And then I also feel sad for him because he was not yet old," a 24-year-old Beijing-based lawyer by the surname Wan said."It is also obvious that (he has done a lot for) the welfare of the people's livelihood. (He did) a lot for our people. (He is) very humble and low-key," the 34-year-old said.

