HEAD TOPICS

China military says Philippine boat 'illegally entered' waters near Scarborough Shoal

 / Source: Reuters

China's military said on Monday that a Philippine vessel 'illegally entered' waters near Scarborough Shoal without authorisation and it urged the Philippines to immediately stop its provocations.

Source

Reuters

A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in this screen grab obtained from handout video released October 22, 2023.

France's government condemned on Monday "disgusting" weekend violence around the Olympique de Marseille soccer stadium and said nine people had been arrested after visitors Olympique Lyonnais' bus was attacked and their Italian coach injured.

United States Headlines

Read more:Reuters »