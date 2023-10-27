China Looks to Be on the Mend. What That Could Mean for Markets

This commentary was issued recently by money managers, research firms, and market newsletter writers and has been edited by Barron's.Oct. 27: For the past five years or so, China has been one disappointment after another for equity investors (although not for government bond investors). It wasn’t that long ago that global investors genuinely cared about Chinese policy shifts and moves in Chinese markets. Today, China isn’t even an afterthought.
In any event, should China prove to be a catalyst for the stabilization of global equity markets, we would likely see a significant rotation within and between markets. Non-U.S. markets would outperform the U.S., cyclicals and industrials would outperform tech, and yield curves would likely steepen further.
Oct. 27: For the most part, we've seen Bitcoin act more like a growth stock over the past several years under more normal market conditions. The rally we've seen in October, however, looks like something different. There's a fair amount of noise around the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by the SEC right now, but when considered in conjunction with other asset classes, I think we're seeing a structural hedge taking place.
Gold is the one asset along with Bitcoin that is telling this story. The precious metal is currently having its best run since March, right at the same moment that Bitcoin is having its best run since the first quarter. The fact that both of these rallies are happening at the same moment suggests that investors may be flocking to nonfinancial system assets right now, not necessarily to less volatile assets (although the behavior of defensive equities suggests that is probably happening, too).
Outflows from both stocks and bonds in the same week is an infrequent, but not unusual occurrence. In the past decade, it has happened a little more than two times per year on average and has functioned as an indication of excessive pessimism.Oct. 26: The initial estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis puts Q3 real gross-domestic-product growth at an annual rate of 4.9%, slightly ahead of our above-consensus forecast of 4.8% growth.