China held a funeral and cremation ceremony for former premier Li Keqiang on Thursday, making an effort to hustle him off the national stage quickly and quietly while mourners quoted his words as veiled criticism of increasingly unpopular dictator Xi Jinping. Li passed away from a sudden heart attack last Friday at the age of 68
. A surprisingly large number of Xi’s subjects have speculated that Li was killed by the regime because he was becoming a “lightning rod for public frustration,” as Oxford research associate George Magnus. The purge appears to have intensified as Chinese subjects grow more unhappy with a Xi will never have to face an election or an honest public opinion poll, and straightforward criticism of his autocratic government is policed by a vast A.I.-enhanced censorship operation, so disgruntled Chinese must find subtle ways to express their displeasure. Li, a onetime rival to Xi for top leadership with a somewhat exaggerated reputation as a “reformer,” represents the road not taken for many Chinese unhappy with the current dictatorship. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum WEF, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 202
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WSJ | Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: Newsweek | Read more »
Source: latimes | Read more »
Source: sdut | Read more »
Source: dcexaminer | Read more »