China Holds Funeral for Former Premier Li Keqiang Amid Speculation of Regime's Involvement in His Death

China held a funeral and cremation ceremony for former premier Li Keqiang on Thursday, making an effort to hustle him off the national stage quickly and quietly while mourners quoted his words as veiled criticism of increasingly unpopular dictator Xi Jinping. Li passed away from a sudden heart attack last Friday at the age of 68

. A surprisingly large number of Xi’s subjects have speculated that Li was killed by the regime because he was becoming a “lightning rod for public frustration,” as Oxford research associate George Magnus. The purge appears to have intensified as Chinese subjects grow more unhappy with a Xi will never have to face an election or an honest public opinion poll, and straightforward criticism of his autocratic government is policed by a vast A.I.-enhanced censorship operation, so disgruntled Chinese must find subtle ways to express their displeasure. Li, a onetime rival to Xi for top leadership with a somewhat exaggerated reputation as a “reformer,” represents the road not taken for many Chinese unhappy with the current dictatorship. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum WEF, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 202

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: China Mourns Former Premier Li Keqiang Whose Death Hovers Over Xi JinpingChinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as the country’s head of state after more than 2,900 lawmakers voted unanimously to approve his reappointment. Photo: Xie Huanchi/Zuma Press

Source: WSJ | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: China Cremates ‘People’s Premier’ Li Keqiang While Mourners Quote Him to Criticize Xi JinpingSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Why Mourning Former Premier Li Keqiang Is Forbidden in ChinaThe government quickly swooped in, using censorship and police intimidation to contain the overwhelming emotion set off by Li Keqiang's passing.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

LATİMES: Crowds gather and lay flowers as former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is laid to restHundreds, possibly thousands, of people gather near a funeral home in Beijing as China's former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, was laid to rest.

Source: latimes | Read more »

SDUT: Multitud se reúne para despedir a ex primer ministro Li KeqiangCientos, posiblemente miles, de personas se reunieron el jueves cerca de una funeraria estatal en Beijing para dar el último adiós al finado ex primer ministro chino de China, Li Keqiang, mientras un flujo constante de dolientes mostraban sus respetos en la casa de la infancia del difunto líder en el centro del país.

Source: sdut | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: China's South China Sea imperialism requires stronger international actionWashington Examiner

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »