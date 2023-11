Life in the fishing town of Chancay, Peru is set to change with the construction of a deep-water port financed by China. The port will serve as an economic beachhead for China in Latin America and reshape global shipping routes. However, residents are concerned about the economic and environmental impact and lack of input in the project.

