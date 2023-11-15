China Fails to Take Central Role in Israel-Hamas War, Pursues Other Interests: Former Mossad Chief

China has failed to take on a central role over the war between Israel and Hamas as it pursues other interests in the Middle East such as trying to secure a new military base, the former head of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence agency told Newsweek. China holds the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council through November.

'This should have given it the opportunity to be very, very active and very prominent in the way the international community is reacting' Efraim Halevy said from Tel Aviv. 'This opportunity of using the current outburst of war in the Middle East has not seen an attempt by China to jump into the fray. Very not so,' said Halevy, who served for 40 years in the Mossad, Israel's international intelligence agency, leading the organisation and Israel's National Security Council from 1998-200

