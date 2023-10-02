China Evergrande Group's Shares Rise After Resuming Trade

China Evergrande Group's shares rose sharply early Tuesday upon resuming trade, following a halt last week after the property developer's chairman was placed under police control.Shares rose as much as 44% to 0.46 Hong Kong dollars (6 U.S. cents), their biggest intraday rise since Sept.6.

Shares rose as much as 44% to 0.46 Hong Kong dollars (6 U.S. cents), their biggest intraday rise since Sept.6. Trading in shares of China Evergrande and various units, including Evergrande Property Services, was halted Thursday, with the company saying that Chinese authorities believe Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan may have committed undisclosed crimes and have subjected him to"mandatory measures" while they investigate.

It said in an exchange filing on Monday that there is no other inside information that needs to be disclosed. Meanwhile, the troubled developer recently scrapped a restructuring plan designed to ensure its survival due to worse-than-expected property sales.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

China Evergrande shares set to resume trade on TuesdayChina Evergrande Group said on Monday it has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for trading in its shares to resume on Tuesday, adding there is currently no other inside information related to the company that needs to be disclosed.

China Evergrande shares climb after suspension last week, troubles for chairmanEvergrande is the world's most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China's economic...

Evergrande shares volatile as trade resumes amid chairman probe By ReutersEvergrande shares volatile as trade resumes amid chairman probe

Evergrande shares volatile as trade resumes amid chairman probeShares of China Evergrande jumped as much as 42% in volatile trade on Tuesday, days after the embattled developer said its billionaire founder was being investigated over unspecified crimes.

China Evergrande’s Founder: From Rags to Riches to Under InvestigationHui Ka Yan, who grew up poor in the countryside, was a symbol of China’s economic rise. With Evergrande teetering, his future is uncertain, too.

SmileDirectClub shares plunge after bankruptcy filing, with Syndax and AMC shares climbing and other active stocksShares of SmileDirectClub, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AMC and Chinese automakers were most active ahead of Monday's market open.

China Evergrande Group's shares rose sharply early Tuesday upon resuming trade, following a halt last week after the property developer's chairman was placed under police control.

Shares rose as much as 44% to 0.46 Hong Kong dollars (6 U.S. cents), their biggest intraday rise since Sept.6.

Trading in shares of China Evergrande and various units, including Evergrande Property Services, was halted Thursday, with the company saying that Chinese authorities believe Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan may have committed undisclosed crimes and have subjected him to"mandatory measures" while they investigate.

It said in an exchange filing on Monday that there is no other inside information that needs to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, the troubled developer recently scrapped a restructuring plan designed to ensure its survival due to worse-than-expected property sales.

The company's shares have been highly volatile. They surged a record 83% on Sept. 6 after a media report that Beijing may roll out new measures to shore up the property sector. The shares then fell 19% on Sept. 25 after the company canceled its debt-restructuring plan.