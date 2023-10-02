China Evergrande Group's Shares Rise After Resuming Trade

China Evergrande Group's shares rose sharply early Tuesday upon resuming trade, following a halt last week after the property developer's chairman was placed under police control.Shares rose as much as 44% to 0.46 Hong Kong dollars (6 U.S. cents), their biggest intraday rise since Sept.6.
It said in an exchange filing on Monday that there is no other inside information that needs to be disclosed. Meanwhile, the troubled developer recently scrapped a restructuring plan designed to ensure its survival due to worse-than-expected property sales.
The company's shares have been highly volatile. They surged a record 83% on Sept. 6 after a media report that Beijing may roll out new measures to shore up the property sector. The shares then fell 19% on Sept. 25 after the company canceled its debt-restructuring plan.