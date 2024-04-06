China criticized for claiming sympathy after Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan ese officials are furious after the People's Republic of China attempted to claim worldwide sympathies following a devastating earthquake. China , which makes disputed claims of ownership over Taiwan , thanked the global community for expressions of grief after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the island. 'We thank the international community for its expressions of sympathy and concern,' Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Geng Shuang said.

TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS RECALL DESTRUCTION, RESCUE FROM SEALED TUNNELS Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the statement as a 'shameless use of the Taiwan earthquake' to push its international 'cognitive operations,' according to Reuters. The statement by China — which implied sovereignty and ownership of the island — follows weeks of escalating tension in East Asia. Dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around Taiwan this week, the largest coordinated display since last yea

