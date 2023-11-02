https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-cremates-former-premier-whose-death-hovers-over-xi-jinping-abb3e1cbThe Chinese flag flies at half-staff to mourn the death of former premier Li Keqiang in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.SINGAPORE—During his final months as China’s premier, Li Keqiang evoked two grand waterways seen as nurturing Chinese civilization as he tried to reassure citizens about their country’s future.

"The Yangtze and Yellow rivers won't flow backwards," Li said last year, arguing that China would never reverse course on a four-decade policy of opening up its economy. Those words went viral on Chinese social media after Li's unexpected

