China Conducts 180 Intercepts Against U.S. Aircraft, Biden Urged to Address Issue

China has conducted a jaw-dropping 180 intercepts against U.S. aircraft since the fall of 2021, according to the recently released Pentagon’s 2023 annual report on Chinese military power. To protect the lives of U.S. service personnel and reaffirm their right to operate in international airspace, President Biden must confront President Xi on this issue during their tête-à-tête Wednesday on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Fransisco.

These incidents are not isolated high jinks by maverick Chinese pilots. Far from it. The People’s Liberation Army operates under the tight leash of the Chinese Communist Party. This behavior is part of a larger political-military effort to intimidate the United States and its allies from operating in the Western Pacific. China’s aerial intercepts are notable not just for their frequency, but also their hair-raising nature. Late last month, a Chinese jet fighter buzzed within 10 feet of one of our B-52 bombers flying in international airspace over the South China Sea

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China . Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NBCBAYAREA: President Biden Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping President Biden arrives in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year. The meeting will take place at Filoli, a historic country house and museum.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Latino Voters Express Frustration with President Biden over High InflationLatino voters criticize President Biden for making life more difficult for workers due to high inflation. Concerns include job pay, rent prices, and healthcare. Some voters are considering extreme measures.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: President Biden Criticizes Supreme Court's Decision on Affirmative Action President Biden criticizes the Supreme Court for making affirmative action in college admissions illegal and calls it a 'not normal court'. The court issues its first code of ethics in response to criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts to some justices.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: President Biden Honors Vegas Golden Knights for Stanley Cup VictoryPresident Joe Biden jokes about ignoring his sagging poll numbers in Nevada and thanks the Vegas Golden Knights for their role in helping the city recover from the 2017 mass shooting during a White House ceremony honoring their Stanley Cup victory.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Black Voters May Be Abandoning President Biden in 2024, Report ClaimsA new report suggests that more Black voters may be abandoning President Biden in the upcoming 2024 election, causing concern among Democratic strategists. A recent poll showed an increase in support for Trump among Black voters in battleground states that Biden won in 2020. Frustration with Biden's handling of the economy was cited as a reason for this shift in support.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »