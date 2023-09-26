China accuses Taiwan's government of using economic and trade issues to seek independence

China's government has accused Taiwan’s ruling party of seeking independence, a day after the self-governing island’s president lobbied for Australia’s support in joining a regional trade pact. The Australian parliamentary delegation discussed strengthening economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in clean energy, and expressed an interest in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.
Zhu said that any participation by Taiwan in a regional economic grouping should be handled in accordance with the “one-China principle,” which holds that the Communist Party is the government of China and Taiwan is a part of the country.
“The Democratic Progressive Party’s attempt to seek independence in the name of economy and trade will not succeed,” she said, referring to Tsai’s political party. Zhu signaled that China would not ease up on its military activity around Taiwan.
“As long as Taiwan independence’s provocations continue, the People’s Liberation Army’s actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not stop,” she said.
