Chime in weather photos

Good morning, Central Ohio! A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory remain in effect for central and southwest Ohio until 10:00 AM as temperatures dip into the low 30s. Like Saturday, we start the day with plenty of sunshine before clouds roll into the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight and into early Monday morning as a warm front slides into the region.

Clouds will decrease by the afternoon; however, a few low-level clouds may stick around. There will also be some high-level clouds; however, those will not impact your viewing too much. Despite the cloud situation, temperatures will be warm in the low 70s. The rest of the work week will be active as a cold front swings into the area. Multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures remain comfortable before falling into the upper 50s by Friday. Quiet weather returns by the weekend with temperatures back in the 60s

Weather Freeze Warning Frost Advisory Sunshine Clouds Rain Showers Warm Front Low-Level Clouds High-Level Clouds Temperatures Cold Front Thunderstorms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Alert Weather: Taste of spring as temperatures soar into 60s this weekToday will be mild and mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s -- and climbing throughout the week.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

When to expect Central Alabama’s last spring frost and freezeTonight’s freeze is a bit later than our typical last freeze.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine with Dropping TemperaturesThe weekend weather forecast predicts lots of sunshine but dropping temperatures. Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 50s before midnight and dip further into the upper 40s in the early morning hours. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the 40s, with mostly clear skies. Sunday afternoon, temperatures will peak into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Dry air and mostly clear skies will remain into Sunday evening.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

How to fix a Ring doorbell that won’t chimeIf your Ring video doorbell won't chime, there are a few things you'll need to check. Here's a comprehensive walkthrough to get your chime working properly.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

How to Use Blink Mini 2 as a Chime for Your Blink Video DoorbellLearn how to use your Blink Mini 2 as a chime for your Blink Video Doorbell and receive alerts when someone is at your front door.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Locals chime in on future plans for Mobile Civic Center, announcement tomorrowA major announcement on the building’s plans will come out from the Mayor.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »