Chime in weather photos

Good morning, Central Ohio! A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory remain in effect for central and southwest Ohio until 10:00 AM as temperatures dip into the low 30s. Like Saturday, we start the day with plenty of sunshine before clouds roll into the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight and into early Monday morning as a warm front slides into the region.
Clouds will decrease by the afternoon; however, a few low-level clouds may stick around. There will also be some high-level clouds; however, those will not impact your viewing too much. Despite the cloud situation, temperatures will be warm in the low 70s. The rest of the work week will be active as a cold front swings into the area. Multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures remain comfortable before falling into the upper 50s by Friday. Quiet weather returns by the weekend with temperatures back in the 60s
