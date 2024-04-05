Chilly Thursday with Scattered Showers

A chilly Thursday with gray skies for most and scattered showers . Highs were almost 10 degrees below average. Scattered showers and clouds have been the story today around the Puget Sound area, with a few more sunbreaks along the coast. Overnight lows will be chilly again with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles. Waking up on Friday , we will see a mix of sun and clouds, more sunshine along the coast and a few snowflakes in the Cascades .
Mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday with near average temperatures and a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be back to near normal, in the mid to upper 50s.A few scattered showers are possible in the evening with a few more inches of mountain sno
