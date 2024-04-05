Chilly Spring in Southern California Calls for Beef Stew

Did you all notice how radiantly sunny it was outside for a few days recently? On Monday and Tuesday it felt like the sun was letting it all shine. All flora outside seemed to flicker with its rays. Then the second half of the week brought clouds and cold again, and — shrug — that’s actually how spring does its thing in Southern California : dramatic swings between moisture, gloominess and sunlight.
One thing that remains constant though is an unacknowledged truth: It is actually chilly all through spring in our region, rain or sunshine. Spring in L.A. is actually a great time for soups. That’s why I found myself digging around for a beef stew recipe in recent days. I was inspired partly by a few ingredients that had been eyeing me for days: a potato on the counter, some farmer’s market carrots and about a pound of mini-diced chuck beef from Trader Joe’s in the freezer. I could make a caldo de res, I thought. Caldo de res or Mexican beef stew is about homeyness, remedy and renewa
Spring Southern California Weather Beef Stew Recipe Comfort Renewal
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »