Chilly but dry Halloween for Western Washington

After enjoying another beautiful day of chilly sunshine, temperatures are forecast to plunge again early Monday. There's a slight chance for isolated freezing fog overnight - most likely in the South Sound. Most will have a clear, frosty morning. Lows will be similar to Sunday morning. Halloween morning could be frosty with patchy freezing fog. Mid to high-level clouds will sweep through Western Washington Tuesday afternoon before clearing again in the evening.

Rain returns on Wednesday, triggered by an incoming atmospheric river (aka a corridor of moisture). Heavy rain will carry into Thursday. It'll be breezy and cloudy. Rounds of rain linger into Saturday and Sunday. Next weekend could be rather windy, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about what to expect.

