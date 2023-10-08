Chilled soup recipes for hot fall days

After living in sunny Southern California for more than 20 years, I still have not adjusted to the relentless summer heat continuing well into October. Just as I was preparing to put up a pot of pumpkin soup earlier this week, temperatures soared into the 90s. Foiled by Mother Nature yet again, I had to look for plan B.

The carrots in this recipe are “glazed,” meaning that they are cooked in a little bit of liquid and butter until the liquid evaporates and the vegetables become coated with the shiny, sweet reduction of the cooking liquid. Ajo blanco is a popular Spanish cold gazpacho made primarily of bread, crushed almonds, garlic, olive oil, salt and sometimes vinegar. It is usually served with grapes or melon.

Read more:

latimes »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Peak Fall Colors: Where to Travel to See the Fall Leaves Change‘Extreme leaf peepers’ spend the months leading up to fall tracking weather patterns and trading travel tips. As autumn approaches, it’s game time.

Pioneer, Disney, Virgin Galactic rise premarket; Exxon, Philips fallPioneer, Disney, Virgin Galactic rise premarket; Exxon, Philips fall

Veronica de Piante to Open Madison Avenue Boutique for FallThe shop features de Piante’s elevated tailoring, knitwear, outerwear and eveningwear.

Fall chill arrives | Oct. 6, 2023Chuck's morning forecast for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Jobs Report Today: Economy Added 336K Jobs in September; Dow Futures Fall in ResponseLive coverage of what's moving stocks and other markets, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite