Chilean Port Workers Stage Protests, Disrupting Ship Loading and Unloading

Chile an port workers staged protests on Thursday, disrupting the loading and unloading of ships in one of the biggest exporters of raw materials from copper and lithium to pulp and fruit. A planned 24-hour strike by members of the UPC and FTPC umbrella unions began around 8 a.m. local time. The Ventanas port confirmed activities undertaken by union members are suspended. Television images showed workers blocking roads near the biggest port of Valparaiso.

Local media reported protests by stevedores in the town of Talcahuano. The two unions are pushing authorities to take action over a series grievances including safety conditions and recent layoffs at coal-handling facilities associated with the shift away from thermal power. To be sure, the stoppage was announced earlier this week, and workers are scheduled to resume activities on Friday. Still, the strike is being touted as a warning, with further protests possibl

Chile Port Workers Protests Strike Raw Materials Unions Grievances Safety Conditions Layoffs Coal-Handling Facilities Thermal Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mining / 🏆 449. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home care workers stage hunger strike for Council bill banning 24-hour shiftsThough the bill gained some momentum in the City Council when it was introduced to the City Council a year and a half ago, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Baltimore Mayor Announces Funding to Subsidize Wages of Port WorkersBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced $1 million in funding to subsidize the wages of workers affected by the temporary closure of the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Music festival raises thousands to support Baltimore port workers after bridge collapseA music festival in Dundalk is raising thousands of dollars for the Baltimore port workers impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore port workers are ‘living in a dream’ as harbor remains blockedBaltimore port workers worry about layoffs, jobs after bridge collapse.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Maryland legislators scramble to pass aid package for idled port workersDemocrats at Maryland's state house scrambled Wednesday to draft an emergency aid package to replace income for more than 15,000 workers at the Port of Baltimore whose jobs are affected by the halt of shipping in the wake of a catastrophic bridge collapse.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Emergency bill would pay Port of Baltimore workers impacted by Key bridge collapseMaryland lawmakers are working to protect thousands of Port of Baltimore workers impacted by the Tuesday collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge​.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »