Chilean Burglary Gangs Target Wealthy Americans in Detroit Suburbs

Well-trained ninjas from Chile are burglarizing wealthy Americans in the Detroit suburbs after using the Visa Waiver Program to enter the US. The Chilean gangs target cash, jewelry, and high-end purses.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has formed a task force to combat this rising issue.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Chilean Nationals Arrested for Burglary in MarylandFive Chilean nationals in the U.S. illegally, allegedly burglarized multiple homes in Maryland as well as in Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma, according to ICE.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Red Wings beat the Blue Jackets in OTDETROIT (AP) — DETROIT, (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red rallied to beat Columbus 4-3.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Haiti's National Police Clash with Armed Gangs in Port-au-PrinceHaiti’s National Police carried out a series of operations in Port-au-Prince this weekend against the armed gangs led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, who are making a play to control the country after forcing Prime Minister Ariel Henry into exile. The police clashed with Cherizier's gangs in the Delmas neighborhood, resulting in an exchange of gunfire and the killing of several gang members.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti's capitalArmed gangs are launching new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti's capitalArmed gangs are launching new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti's capitalArmed gangs are launching new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital. Associated Press journalists reported seeing at least five bodies in and around the suburbs, and gangs blocked the entrances to some areas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »