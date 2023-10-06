More than half of Chileans, 54% of respondents surveyed before the draft text was completed this week, plan on voting against the new constitution, according to pollster Cadem.

Catalina Lagos, a member of an expert commission that will review the draft starting Saturday, says the text "does not reflect Chilean society as a whole but only a political sector." The ideological back and forth suggests many Chileans are fundamentally uncomfortable with extremes on either side, less than two years into the presidency of left wingerThe first rewrite had allowed "the voluntary interruption of a pregnancy." The current proposal makes a grammatical change to a constitutional clause which abortion advocates already view as restrictive.

But Lagos says this change, combined with another proposal that would define a child as any human being under the age of 18, could clear the way for more restrictive abortion laws. headtopics.com

Agustina Ramón Michel, an Argentine lawyer at the Latin American consortium against unsafe abortion (Clacai), said other countries in the region are watching Chile closely.

