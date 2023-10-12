Children’s book author accused of poisoning husband says ‘fair trial’ now impossible

Kouri Richins, a Utah mom of three, who authored a children's book about grief before she was accused of killing her husband, is now asking a Summit County court to dismiss her charges, alleging that a 'fair trial is no longer possible' due to prosecutorial misconduct.

' UTAH AUTHOR ACCUSED OF MURDERING HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT TRYING TO STEAL HIS LIFE INSURANCE BENEFITS Rather than finding the letter in a book in Richins' cell, Lazaro said, 'the State apparently obtained the WTD Letter through a potentially illegal search of Ms. Richins’ documents, which were stored in an envelope titled ‘Skye Lazaro (Attorney Privilege).

