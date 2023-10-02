Children open lemonade stand, raise $400 to help pay for dog’s vet bills

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFile photo. A group of Orlando children organized a lemonade stand to help defray veterinary costs for an injured golden retriever.“She’s very smart. She knows, I always say she is like a human dog,” Serrano told the newspaper.
“She’s very smart. She knows, I always say she is like a human dog,” Serrano told the newspaper.
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFile photo. A group of Orlando children organized a lemonade stand to help defray veterinary costs for an injured golden retriever.
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskORLANDO, Fla. — Children in a Central Florida community rallied to help a neighbor’s injured golden retriever, collecting $400 by selling lemonade to help offset the animal’s veterinary bills.
“She’s very smart. She knows, I always say she is like a human dog,” Serrano told the newspaper.
However, Stevie was hit by a motorcyclist late on the evening of Sept. 4 while greeting Serrano’s daughter, who was arriving home from work.
Serrano took Stevie to an open animal hospital in a nearby city. Veterinarians reassured Serrano that Stevie would recover after removing a small part of her lung, according to the newspaper.The dog racked up more than $13,000 in bills after her six-day stay in intensive care.
After receiving cards and toys for Stevie -- and requests asking about how to help -- Serrano decided to set up a
As of Monday night, more than $18,000 had been pledged.
Serrano said that Stevie is responding well to treatment, and perks up when she receives visitors.2 killed by grizzly bear in Canada’s Banff National Park
‘Overjoyed’: Police say Charlotte Sena found ‘in good health’; suspect identified
Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes
After 13 years, Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe set to permanently close in December