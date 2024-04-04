Children in Gaza Face Lifelong Health Issues Due to Malnutrition and Conflict

Doctors and nutrition experts say the children who survive the lack of nourishment — and the ongoing bombing, infectious diseases and psychological trauma — are further condemned to face a lifetime of health woes. Malnutrition will rob them of the ability to fully develop their brains and bodies. Many will be shorter and physically weaker as a result.

“At the simplest level, if you have impaired nutrition and growth, your brain stops growing,” said Zulfiqar Bhutta, a physician and the chair of global child health at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. In the short term, even less sustenance will be available for the children of Gaza: This week, an Israeli airstrike that When Asim al-Najjar was born on Dec. 21 in Gaza City, he weighed more than eight pounds, above average for a newborn baby boy. Asim al-Najjar, receiving treatment in northern Gaza, weighs less at three months old than he did the day he was bor

