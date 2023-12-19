Children Hide as Mass Shooter Threatens Elementary School

The children hid. They dropped to the floor, crouching under desks and countertops, far from the windows. They lined up against the walls, avoiding the elementary school doors that separated them from a mass shooter about a decade older than them. Some held up the blunted scissors that they often used to cut shapes as they prepared to fight. A few grabbed bloodied phones and dialed 911. And as students across the country have been instructed for years, they remained quiet, impossibly quiet.

At times, they hushed classmates who screamed in agony from the bullets that tore through their small bodies. Then, they waited. Waited for the adults, whom they could hear in the hallway. If they were just patient, those adults would save them. Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, that day in May 2022. They, too, waited. They waited for someone, anyone, to tell them what to do. They waited for the right keys and specialized equipment to open door





