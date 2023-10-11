Children found ‘butchered’ in Israeli kibbutz, as horror of Hamas’ attack on border communities begins to emerge

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took a CNN team and other foreign press to the site, as they went house to house collecting the dead in body bags and loading them onto a truck. Among those killed in Kfar Aza were children, women and elderly, the IDF said. The horrifying details of attacks on border communities are just beginning to come to light.

A bloodbath followed. Footage shows militants pulling three bodies out of a car, before stealing the vehicle and driving north. The video, which first surfaced on Telegram, was taken by a surveillance camera in Be’eri. CNN has geolocated the video to an intersection in the northeastern part of the kibbutz.

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

