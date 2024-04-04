Childhood Cafe Launches Brunch with Italian-Inspired Menu

Childhood Cafe is launching brunch this Saturday April 6th. The menu is Italian-inspired, featuring some new dishes and some nostalgic classics . The cafe is located at 1926 17th Street, NW, previously home to Three-Fifty Bakery .

Childhood Cafe Brunch Italian-Inspired Menu New Dishes Nostalgic Classics 1926 17Th Street NW Three-Fifty Bakery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Childhood Cafe coming to 17th Street in 3 weeks1926 17th Street, NW Thanks to Katie for sending: 'Looks like a new cafe is coming to the recently-closed 350 spot on 17th.' Ed. Note: Three Fifty Bakery will be opening in their new space at 17th and R St, NW in the 'next couple of months.'

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Childhood Cafe nears opening on 17th Street1926 17th Street, NW previously home to Three-Fifty Bakery Thanks to Fred for sending the latest from Childhood Cafe. I passed by the other day and they looked real close to opening: Stay tuned.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

New Italian-Inspired Brunch Menu Launches at D.C. RestaurantD.C. restaurant is introducing an Italian-inspired brunch menu this Saturday, featuring a mix of new dishes and nostalgic classics. In other news, Well-Paid Maids is offering ethical cleaning services with competitive wages and benefits.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Charles Spencer Reveals Childhood Trauma in Heartbreaking Account of His Boarding School Experience (Exclusive)Charles Spencer shares a harrowing account of his brutal boarding school experience at the elite Maidwell Hall in his new memoir, 'A Very Private School.' Read an excerpt and see photos from his revealing new book.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Robert Downey Jr. thanks his 'terrible childhood' during his first Oscar win for OppenheimerRobert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday for his work in 'Oppenheimer,' finally getting his first Academy Award.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Robert Downey Jr. Thanks His 'Horrible Childhood' After Winning Best Supporting Actor at 2024 OscarsThe 'Oppenheimer' star completed his awards season sweep during Sunday's Academy Awards.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »