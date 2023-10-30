Child wounded trying to protect mother in Alabama murder-suicide that killed 2

Sheffield police say a 10-year-old boy was wounded Sunday night during a domestic incident that resulted in the deaths of two people.Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments. The station, citing a police officer, said the child was wounded will trying to protect his mother.The names of the two dead have not yet been released.

