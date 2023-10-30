Child’s Play (1988) Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max

? You have come to the right place. The film is the first entry in the eponymous slasher franchise and introduces the murderous doll Chucky. Tom Holland directed the film and wrote the script with Don Mancini and John Lafia.Is Child’s Play (1988) available to watch via streaming?While dying after being shot by the police, serial killer Charles Lee Ray performs a voodoo chant to transfer his soul into a Good Guy talking doll.

The cast includes Catherine Hicks as Karen Barclay, Chris Sarandon as Detective Mike Norris, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Dinah Manoff as Maggie Peterson, Tommy Swerdlow as Jack Santos, Jack Colvin as Dr. Ardmore, Raymond Oliver as John “Dr. Death” Bishop, Neil Giuntoli as Eddie Caputo, and more.

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads. headtopics.com

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.Arrow Video has revealed its lineup of movies and seasons for its Arrow Player streaming service in November, bringing fresh…Box Office Results: Five Nights at Freddy’s Takes a Bite

Universal/Blumhouse scored another hit with the big-screen adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which scored $78 million in its debut,…A recently released book about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s creation and production has revealed why Tom Cruise didn’t play Iron…Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 30. This guide provides players with all five of the…Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 29. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Roseanne (1988) | ScreenRantRoseanne was a late 80s Sitcom created by Matt Williams and starring Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert. The show followed a character created by Roseanne Barr herself as she attempted to navigate her family life in a fictional town in Illinois. Read more ⮕

Junkyard Gem: 1988 Acura Integra LS Liftback SedanGet in-depth info on the 2024 Acura Integra including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Former Co-Star Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange Before His DeathThe actors shared the screen in Perry's 1988 film debut, 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.' Read more ⮕

Unforgotten Season 3 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime VideoFans of crime dramas will want to know where to watch Unforgotten. Here's how to stream season 3 online via Amazon Prime Video. Read more ⮕

Unforgotten Season 2 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime VideoFans of crime dramas will want to know where to watch Unforgotten. Here's how to stream season 2 online via Amazon Prime Video. Read more ⮕

Unforgotten Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime VideoFans of crime dramas will want to know where to watch Unforgotten. Here's how to stream season 1 online via Amazon Prime Video. Read more ⮕