Child Hit by Vehicle in Driveway

Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle was backing out of the driveway when the child, unseen by the driver, reportedly ran towards the vehicle and was hit. Responded to a residence on the 100 block of Pearl Street after receiving reports of a child being hit by a vehicle in the driveway. Upon arrival, first responders immediately started to render aid to the child before taking them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers later learned that the driver of the vehicle was backing out of the driveway when the child, unseen by the driver, reportedly ran towards the vehicle and was hit. "The Kerrville Police Department extends our sympathies to the loved ones of this child as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them," said Chief Chris McCal

