Child Care Costs Rise in US Cities, San Francisco and Seattle Pay the Most

The data also found that the average monthly child care payments per household have increased steadily over the past three years. As of September, on average, a family spent over $700 per month, 32% higher than the 2019 average. San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Los Angeles, D.C., and New York City are paying the most for child care, according to the data. The data also showed a clear regional divide
. Larger cities on the West Coast such as San Francisco and Seattle had the highest average household child care payment, nearly twice the national average in September 2023. Meanwhile, in the Southeast, child care in Charlotte and Miami was more affordable than in the rest of the country. When analyzing year-over-year growth for day care prices, the data found that Tampa showed the fastest rate increase of 12% in September 2023, followed by 10% for Orlando and Atlanta. In contrast, New York City actually saw a small reversal of -2% YoY. "In our view, part of the increase in child care prices in southern cities could be driven by the ongoing migration into these cities, which has put a bigger upward pressure on cost of child care," the company wrote. According to a recent survey by Care.com, 67% of parents who pay for child care are already spending 20% or more of their annual household income on such services
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: komonews | Read more »
Source: SAcurrent | Read more »
Source: KPIXtv | Read more »
Source: NBCLA | Read more »
Source: KPIXtv | Read more »
Source: sdut | Read more »