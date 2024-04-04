Chiefs Wide Receiver Takes Responsibility for Dallas Highway Crash

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice takes responsibility for his involvement in a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. The crash involved six vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to four people. The occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without providing information or checking for medical attention.

