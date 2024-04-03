Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Takes Responsibility for High-Speed Crash

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice takes responsibility for his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas. Rice was leasing a Lamborghini SUV that was speeding along with a Corvette on a highway before causing a chain-reaction crash.

Both drivers left the scene without providing information or checking for injuries.

