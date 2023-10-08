Chiefs vs. Vikings FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/23): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, Channel

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87, left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after Mahomes rushed for a key first down in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chiefs won, 23-20.

Playing the Chiefs (3-1) ought to be as accurate of a measuring stick as the Vikings (1-3) could find for the first weekend in October.

"I just want to win every week," said Mahomes, who is 67-17 in the regular season and 11-3 in the playoffs as a starter. "It's not necessarily beating this team because I haven't played them. It's going in with the mentality to do what I need to win the game."

"I have to put us in better positions and make better decisions so guys can go out there and make plays for me," Mahomes said. Mahomes isn't feared for his speed, but his ability to use his feet has still been a useful tool in Kansas City's offense.

"It's hard to stop him play after play," safety Mike Edwards said. "If he gets a 5-yard catch, he can turn 5 yards into 60. We have to stop the explosive gains, and we'll be good."

