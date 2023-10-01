Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 odds: ‘Sunday Night Football’ pick, prediction

for expert picks, live odds, bet tracking and more.The Chiefs may have made more storylines this past week with the rumors of Taylor Swift dating star tight end Travis Kelce than they did when Kansas City hoisted the Super Bowl trophy in February.Kansas City is coming off a 41-10 home blowout of Chicago as 13-point favorites to pick up its second straight win after losing to Detroit in the season opener.

The Chiefs may have made more storylines this past week with the rumors of Taylor Swift dating star tight end Travis Kelce than they did when Kansas City hoisted the Super Bowl trophy in February. Kansas City is coming off a 41-10 home blowout of Chicago as 13-point favorites to pick up its second straight win after losing to Detroit in the season opener.

The Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season with an Achilles tendon tear, but New York seems like it’s in a free-fall after consecutive losses to Dallas and New England.— for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown at MetLife Stadium as nearly 10-point home underdogs.

This may seem like a slam dunk for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it’s probably not wise to count the Jets out just yet.Zach Wilson has struggled at quarterback for New York as the Jets have put up a total of 20 points the last two weeks after scoring 22 in their win over Buffalo in the season opening. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Jets vs. Chiefs: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday night’s Jets-Chiefs NFL Week 4 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Chiefs vs Jets Prop Bets for Sunday Night FootballOur favorite NFL best bets and player props for Sunday Night Football, where the Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers to reportedly attend Jets' 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. ChiefsAaron Rodgers has mostly been with the New York Jets in spirit since tearing his Achilles tendon, but that is reportedly changing this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers to reportedly attend Jets' 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. ChiefsAaron Rodgers has mostly been with the New York Jets in spirit since tearing his Achilles tendon, but that is reportedly changing this weekend.

First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny, clear skies for Jets-Chiefs on Sunday nightIt may be October 1, but the weather feels more like late August.

Aaron Rodgers expected to attend Jets vs. Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium Sunday: sourcesTaylor Swift may not be the only surprise guest in attendance at the Jets game Sunday night.

for expert picks, live odds, bet tracking and more.

The Chiefs may have made more storylines this past week with the rumors of Taylor Swift dating star tight end Travis Kelce than they did when Kansas City hoisted the Super Bowl trophy in February.

Kansas City is coming off a 41-10 home blowout of Chicago as 13-point favorites to pick up its second straight win after losing to Detroit in the season opener.

The Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season with an Achilles tendon tear, but New York seems like it’s in a free-fall after consecutive losses to Dallas and New England.— for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown at MetLife Stadium as nearly 10-point home underdogs.

This may seem like a slam dunk for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it’s probably not wise to count the Jets out just yet.Zach Wilson has struggled at quarterback for New York as the Jets have put up a total of 20 points the last two weeks after scoring 22 in their win over Buffalo in the season opening.

Wilson threw for 157 yards in a 15-10 loss to New England last week, while the Jets’ rushing attack was grounded by posting 38 yards.