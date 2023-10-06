The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos all over the place,” Kelce admitted Friday, “but at the same time it comes with it. You’ve just got to keep living and enjoying the moments.

Neither of the parties have divulged much about their relationship, and Kelce didn’t go into details Friday when he spoke to the media for the first time in weeks. But given that Swift has twice appeared in a suite to watch Kelce play, including alongside his mother Donna Kelce, it is easy to see why there has been such an intense focus on the duo. headtopics.com

Swift is on a break from her “The Eras” tour, but a film about it is due to begin playing in at least 8,500 theaters across 100 countries next week. The movie chainwhich happens to be based in suburban Kansas City, said it had sold more than $100 million in advance tickets, and produced the highest single-day ticket revenue in its history.

All the while, Kelce has been trying to help the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title. They’ve won three straight after losing their opener to Detroit, and they are favored heading to Minnesota on Sunday. (No word on whether Swift will attend. headtopics.com

“It felt like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world,” Kelce said after Friday afternoon’s practice. “At the end of the day, I have always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building, so I’m just going to keep rolling with that.

Read more:

AP »

Travis Kelce\u2019s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce weighs in on fan\u2019s Taylor Swift theoryTravis Kelce\u2019s sister-In-law Kylie Kelce weighs in on fan\u2019s theory about Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce Addresses Hype Around Son Travis Kelce And Taylor SwiftMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

Donna Kelce says the NFL is profiting off son Travis Kelce's ties to Taylor SwiftThe league’s most-famous mom recently discussed how Swifties are becoming obsessed with football because of the connections between the pop star and her son Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, on meeting Taylor Swift: 'It was OK'The famed football mom — who is also the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce — tried to remain mum on talking about Travis’ love life.

Donna Kelce tells 'Today' she doesn't 'like to talk about' Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationshipDonna Kelce seems to be sworn to secrecy when it comes to her son, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

What Donna Kelce said about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumorsSportswear company Fanatics said after Taylor Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs, his jersey sales skyrocketed 400%.