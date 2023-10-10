Chiefs keeping watchful eye on Travis Kelce's ankle with Broncos up Thursday night

Kelce managed to return in the second half and had a couple of big catches down the stretch in the 27-20 victory, but the Chiefs now have a short week to get him healthy before they face the"When you have any type of injury you have to go through and say, ‘OK, this is what we think is going to happen based off of Travis,' or whoever the player is," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt...

"We listen to where we think things are, we have to put together what we think is going to happen and then have that contingency plan."Kelce had not missed a game to injury since his rookie season before the opener against Detroit, when a hyperextended knee sustained a couple of days earlier kept him out.

"So we prepare for that stuff. You can't always prepare for everything, but we try to prepare for if someone goes down or if something happens how we can still run our plays."Kelce has proven to be one of the most durable players in the league, though, and that he was able to return in the second half gives Kansas City hope that he will be on the field again Thursday night.said. headtopics.com

