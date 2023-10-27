Chiefs' Justyn Ross placed on exempt list after allegedly dragging woman through house

Top NFL reporters warned by ‘somebody in the industry’ over glowing Travis Kelce commentsTravis Kelce can’t ‘wrap head around’ latest Taylor Swift narrativeThe 23-year-old was arrested Monday in a suburb of Kansas City and charged Tuesday with one count of domestic battery with no priors and one count of criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000,According to the Star, the alleged victim said Ross had been “dragging her through the house and has torn up the house.

The receiver was also accused of damaging the victim’s laptop, iPhone, car key, computer monitor and a gold bracelet. Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.“We’ll just let it play out, that’s the way it goes,” Reid said. “That’s what that list is for until all the information is gathered.”

When asked if Reid was surprised about Ross’ appearance on the list, the head coach said he did not want to speculate. “I’m not here to judge on that,” Reid said. “You go through the process in these situations, they’re all different and so you let it play out. That’s how we’re set up here in this country and in the NFL that way.”, only the commissioner has the authority to put a player on the list and determine how long they’ll be on the list.“Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances,” the policy reads. headtopics.com

