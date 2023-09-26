Chiefs game wasn’t first Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce date: ‘very private’

It appears Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been getting to know one another in secret. However, Sunday’s game — a Chiefs’ 41-10 blowout win over the Bears — reportedly marked the first time Swift was introduced to the NFL star’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.
The “Lavender Haze” singer attended the game alone with bodyguards in tow, according to the outlet, and took in the action from a private suite with Kelce’s parents.
Swift and Donna were seen cheering and chatting together during the game, and a source told TMZ that things went “very well” between the pair. Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna — who rose to fame during Super Bowl 2023 in February, when Kelce’s Chiefs defeated brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles — considers Swift “a lovely person,” the outlet reported.were seen walking in the back hallways
of Arrowhead Stadium after the game before he drove off with the “Cruel Summer” singer in his convertible.
The All-Pro tight end rented out a restaurant in Kansas City for his family, friends and teammates, according to TMZ, which reported that Swift was sitting on his lap as the rumored couple held hands throughout the night.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting away in his car following the Chiefs game.