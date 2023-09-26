Chiefs game wasn’t first Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce date: ‘very private’

It appears Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been getting to know one another in secret. However, Sunday’s game — a Chiefs’ 41-10 blowout win over the Bears — reportedly marked the first time Swift was introduced to the NFL star’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

The “Lavender Haze” singer attended the game alone with bodyguards in tow, according to the outlet, and took in the action from a private suite with Kelce’s parents.

Swift and Donna were seen cheering and chatting together during the game, and a source told TMZ that things went “very well” between the pair. Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna — who rose to fame during Super Bowl 2023 in February, when Kelce’s Chiefs defeated brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles — considers Swift “a lovely person,” the outlet reported.were seen walking in the back hallways

Read more:

nypost »

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium watching Travis Kelce, Chiefs with Mama KelceThe rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium watching Travis Kelce, Chiefs with Mama KelceThe rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

Taylor Swift went to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Mama KelceThe rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

Taylor Swift went to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Mama KelceThe rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

Taylor Swift roots for Travis Kelce alongside Donna Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs gameTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce later walked out of Arrowhead Stadium together, further fueling to the speculation that they are dating.

Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at 'Corny' Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftJason Kelce poked fun at brother Travis Kelce after Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24

.

However, Sunday’s game — a Chiefs’ 41-10 blowout win over the Bears — reportedly marked the first time Swift was introduced to the NFL star’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

The “Lavender Haze” singer attended the game alone with bodyguards in tow, according to the outlet, and took in the action from a private suite with Kelce’s parents.

Swift and Donna were seen cheering and chatting together during the game, and a source told TMZ that things went “very well” between the pair.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.Donna — who rose to fame during Super Bowl 2023 in February, when Kelce’s Chiefs defeated brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles — considers Swift “a lovely person,” the outlet reported.were seen walking in the back hallways

of Arrowhead Stadium after the game before he drove off with the “Cruel Summer” singer in his convertible.

The All-Pro tight end rented out a restaurant in Kansas City for his family, friends and teammates, according to TMZ, which reported that Swift was sitting on his lap as the rumored couple held hands throughout the night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting away in his car following the Chiefs game.