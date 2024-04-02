Chiefs' Edwards-Helaire Falls Short of Expectations

Edwards-Helaire hasn't lived up to the promise the Chiefs saw in him when they drafted him in the first round in 2020. He made it through a full season in 2023 after injuries plagued his first three seasons but did so as a backup behind Pacheco, who took over the starting job in the 2022 season.

He led the Chiefs in rushing as a rookie with 803 yards but late-season injuries to his ankle and hip left him at less than full strength for the playoffs and the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Edwards-Helaire, 24, missed six games in 2021 with a sprained MCL and his production dipped. He finished second on the team in rushing that season with 517 yards. In 2022, a high-ankle sprain kept him out of seven games. Before he was injured, he lost his starting spot to Pacheco, who was the regular featured back as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over theIn his four seasons, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 4.2 yards per carry on 441 attempts for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdown

