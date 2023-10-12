Chiefs-Broncos Thursday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips

The Chiefs have won 14 straight meetings against the Broncos outright, going 9-5 ATS in that span. How are you betting this game?I'm still picking against the Broncos' historically horrible defense. Mahomes should have eons of time to throw, as the Chiefs rank second in pass block win rate while the Broncos' pass rush is 29th.

The Broncos' win total is now set at 4.5 games. Do you think they're going to get there after such a nightmare start to 2023?In general, defense is less consistent than offense. Many of the worst defensive starts in history were followed up by that defense playing badly, but not too badly, the rest of the way. So I do think the Broncos' defense will improve.

There aren't many less fun bets than this one: a good pass rusher on a heavy favorite going against a QB that has a propensity for being taken down by defenders. But if you're not going to watch the game (or willing to bear rooting against Jones every snap), I have this as a really nice value, with a 56% chance Jones goes under, removing pushes. headtopics.com

Mahomes is an absolute machine at avoiding sacks, with a league-best 2.0% sack rate on his dropbacks. Allen is a nice player but his 14% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle ranks just 18th with 1.5 sacks. Put those two things together and I have -180 as a nice little value.

