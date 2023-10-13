Chiefs are winning, but their offense is starting to get a little concerning

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Denver Broncos after being sacked during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports - 21634717. They're 5-1 and have a comfortable lead over the rest of the AFC West.

Simply having Mahomes on the roster gives the Chiefs a chance to win every single game they play, but the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree. Outside of still being able to press the Travis Kelce button, the Chiefs are having a hard time just getting people open.

What’s funny about the Chiefs this year is they probably have their most stable backfield situation since Kareem Hunt was their starting running back. Isiah Pacheco has been a true gem as a seventh-round pick, giving their run game a level of physicality they haven’t had in a while. headtopics.com

The entirety of the Chiefs' offense still lends itself to a team that's going to win a lot of games, and the, but it's fair to be concerned about how they'll match up against the good teams. The Lions were able to stifle them at the beginning of the season.

The Chiefs’ infrastructure will get them into the playoffs and probably allow them to play a home playoff game, but their quest of repeating as Super Bowl champions looks significantly harder than it was a year ago. It’s hard to complain too much as the wins continue to stack up, but the Chiefs don’t exist on the same plane as the other NFL teams. headtopics.com

Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday nightThe Chiefs will be seeking their 16th consecutive win over the Broncos when the longtime AFC West rivals meet Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets, while the Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 last Sunday

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 16th straight win over BroncosMahomes has not lost to the Broncos in his career.

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs coast to 16th straight win over the BroncosSometimes, an NFL game goes exactly the way you suspect. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out an easy 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 6.

