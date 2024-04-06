Chicago Woman Wins Bid on Italian Home and Embarks on Four-Year Renovation Journey

Several hundred homes have been sold to curious and ambitious renovators, including Meredith Tabbone, 44, of Chicago . She learned in 2019 that a town called Sambuca di Sicilia was auctioning off homes starting with 1-euro bids. "A lot of people warned me that it could be a scam I could end up losing a lot of money," she tells CNBC Make It. Still, she took up the idea when she realized her great-grandfather was actually from Sambuca.
She placed her bid on a home for 5,555 euros sight unseen and won, thus starting her on a four-year journey of renovations. Meredith Tabbone says she's never done a renovation project like this before, but she was inspired by the work of her father, who was an architect."From the moment that I sent in the bid and checked my email every day and found out that I won, all the way through this process, there have been 4 million moments of frustration, exhaustion, contemplation of how to move forward," she say
