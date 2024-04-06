Chicago Woman Wins Bid on 1-Euro Home in Sicily

Meredith Tabbone, a 44-year-old woman from Chicago , decided to participate in an auction in 2019 where homes in Sambuca di Sicilia were being sold starting from 1 euro. Despite warnings of potential scams, she bid 5,555 euros on a house due to her family connection to the town.

Tabbone's journey of renovating the house has been filled with frustration and exhaustion. Although the initial cost of the homes is symbolic, there are additional expenses to consider.

