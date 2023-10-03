Chicago woman, 104, jumps from plane, aiming for record as the world's oldest skydiver

Chicago woman, 104, aiming for record as world's oldest skydiverA 104-year-old Chicago woman is proving that dreams really do come true by trying to become the world's oldest skydiver. Video courtesy Skydive Chicago via FOX 32 Chicago.A Chicago woman is proving we are never too old to shoot for the stars. Or in her case, jump from a plane.

A 104-year-old Chicago woman is proving that dreams really do come true by trying to become the world's oldest skydiver. Video courtesy Skydive Chicago via FOX 32 Chicago. A Chicago woman is proving we are never too old to shoot for the stars. Or in her case, jump from a plane.

The 104-year-old made a dream come true while hoping to be certified as the oldest person ever to skydive. "Age is just a number," Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 85 miles

HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS LIVE INSIDE CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AS CITY GRAPPLES WITH HOW TO HOUSE THEM Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falls through the air with tandem jumper Derek Baxter. She wants to ride in a hot-air balloon next.It was her second time falling from the sky, following her first jump when she was 100 and had to be pushed out of the aircraft.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world's oldest skydiverA 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after making a tandem jump Sunday and landing 13,500 feet later at a northern Illinois airport.

Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world's oldest skydiverA 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after making a tandem jump Sunday and landing 13,500 feet later at a northern Illinois airport

Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world's oldest skydiverA 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after leaving her walker on the ground and making a tandem jump.

Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming to break record for world’s oldest skydiver“Age is just a number,” Dorothy Hoffner said after she landed.

WATCH: 104-year-old Chicago woman sets world record for oldest tandem skydiveA 104-year-old Chicago woman is believed to have set a record for being the oldest person in the world to tandem skydive out of an airplane over the weekend.

Chicago woman skydives at 104 years oldA woman born and raised in Chicago is proving that dreams really do come true.

Chicago woman, 104, aiming for record as world's oldest skydiver

A 104-year-old Chicago woman is proving that dreams really do come true by trying to become the world's oldest skydiver. Video courtesy Skydive Chicago via FOX 32 Chicago.

A Chicago woman is proving we are never too old to shoot for the stars. Or in her case, jump from a plane.

The 104-year-old made a dream come true while hoping to be certified as the oldest person ever to skydive.

"Age is just a number," Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 85 miles

HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS LIVE INSIDE CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AS CITY GRAPPLES WITH HOW TO HOUSE THEM

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falls through the air with tandem jumper Derek Baxter. She wants to ride in a hot-air balloon next.It was her second time falling from the sky, following her first jump when she was 100 and had to be pushed out of the aircraft. On Sunday, Hoffner insisted on leading the jump from 13,500 feet while tethered to a U.S. Parachute Association-certified instructor.

The dive lasted seven minutes, including her parachute's slow descent to the ground, The Associated Press reported. Coming in to land with the wind pushing Hoffner's white hair back, she clung to the harness over her narrow shoulders, picked up her legs and plopped softly onto the grassy landing area.

FLORIDA PARENTS WELCOME THIRD BABY GIRL BORN ON SAME DAY AS THEIR OTHER DAUGHTERS: 'OUR MOUTHS DROPPED'

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, descends toward land with tandem jumper Derek Baxter as she aims to become the oldest person to skydive, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois."The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better," Hoffner, who turns 105 in December, said. She would like to take a hot air balloon ride next. The current Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden.Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox