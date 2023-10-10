Chicago woman, 104, dies days after attempting world’s oldest skydiver record: report

Dorothy Hoffner, the 104-year-old Chicagoan who recently attempted to set the world record as the oldest person to parachute from a plane, died Monday, a report says. A spokesperson for Hoffner told the Chicago Sun-Times they were honored the skydiving experience from Oct. 1 was able to serve as an incredible cap to her 'exciting, well-lived life.
The dive lasted seven minutes, including her parachute's slow descent to the ground, The Associated Press reported. Coming in to land with the wind pushing Hoffner's white hair back, she clung to the harness over her narrow shoulders, picked up her legs and plopped softly onto the grassy landing area.
